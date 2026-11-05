DAMMAM: Situated on the Arabian Gulf coast, Aramco Stadium in Alkhobar governorate is set to redefine Saudi Arabia’s sporting, entertainment and cultural landscape.

The world-class venue aims to host major international tournaments and events.

With its diverse range of facilities, the stadium is one of Saudi Arabia’s major national projects.

It is designed as an integrated destination bringing together sports, culture, commerce and community activities at a strategic location in the Eastern Region.

The stadium’s architectural design draws inspiration from Alkhobar’s coastal environment, reflecting the shape of a water whirlpool that forms off its shores in a fusion of local identity and modern engineering innovation.

The stadium features an integrated range of facilities, including modern stands offering optimal viewing angles, hospitality and VIP suites, advanced media facilities, commercial and entertainment spaces, public parks, a five km walking and cycling track, outdoor sports courts and facilities accessible to people with disabilities, the elderly and families.

It will also be one of the stadiums hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034.