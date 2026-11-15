JEDDAH: Landscapes, calligraphy, architecture and memories came together in Jeddah as more than 60 Saudi and Pakistani artists explored the cultural ties connecting their two countries through a joint exhibition celebrating heritage, identity and friendship.

“WAHID: One Spirit, Shared Heritage and Diverse Expression,” a three-day exhibition held at Pakistan’s Consulate in Jeddah from Nov. 12-14, brought together artists from both nations for a visual dialogue on the values and traditions they share, despite their diverse backgrounds and artistic styles.

The exhibition featured a wide range of paintings and calligraphic works inspired by history, faith, culture and contemporary life, highlighting both the similarities and distinctive characteristics of Saudi and Pakistani artistic expression.

Among the participants were Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq and renowned Pakistani calligrapher Shafiq Uz-Zaman.

The opening ceremony drew diplomats, artists and cultural figures, including Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah Syed Mustafa Rabbani; Mohammed Al-Subaih, director of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts in Jeddah; and Abdulkhaliq Al-Zahrani, director general of the Ministry of Media’s branch in the Makkah Region.

For Rabbani, the exhibition reflected a relationship that extended beyond official diplomacy.

He said: “For the first time, this is a joint Pakistani-Saudi art exhibition, bringing together the artistic expressions of our two brotherly nations. I can think of no better reflection of the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Our friendship has always gone far beyond official engagements and diplomatic exchanges; it is rooted in shared faith, mutual respect, cultural affinity, and genuine affection between our peoples.

“WAHID speaks of unity — unity in diversity, unity through creativity, and unity between two nations whose bonds have stood the test of time.”

He added: “We may have different artistic styles, different landscapes, different histories, and different ways of expressing ourselves, but through art we discover how much we have in common. And that, to me, is the real message of this exhibition.”

Speaking to Arab News, exhibition curator Mahira Ali said the title itself captured the spirit of the event, the word “wahid,” meaning “one,” being chosen to reflect the connections that transcend borders, language and culture.

She said: “The exhibition explores the artistic dialogue between two nations connected by friendship, cultural exchange and mutual respect. Through diverse artistic expressions, the artists present their interpretations of identity, heritage, memory, tradition and contemporary life.”

Ali said the exhibition embraced differences rather than seeking uniformity.

She said: “Each work carries its own story. WAHID isn’t about uniformity but about unity within diversity, recognizing that cultural differences enrich our understanding rather than divide us.

“I believe art does not simply represent relationships; it has the power to build them.”

That belief was reflected throughout the exhibition, where artworks ranged from traditional calligraphy and cultural motifs to contemporary interpretations of everyday life.

Pakistani artist, architect and educator Suman Mansour Farqui said the exhibition highlighted the cultural threads shared by both countries.

“This is a fantastic initiative. It is wonderful to see an exhibition focusing on two elements shared by Pakistani and Saudi cultures. It is a testament to the talent and creativity of fine artists from both countries and their contributions to their rich and diverse cultures,” she said.

Among the Saudi participants was artist Badr Al-Din Talib, who is best known for paintings that help preserve the architectural heritage of historic Hejazi neighborhoods and their distinctive carved wooden rawasheen.

“I am glad to be part of this amazing exhibition, which brings together many Pakistani and Saudi artists. It is a great idea to exchange ideas and creativity through such an initiative,” he said.

While the exhibition has now concluded, organizers and participants hope its message will endure: that art can create connections where geography, language and history might otherwise seem to divide.

Over three days in Jeddah, WAHID offered a reminder that cultural exchange is not only about celebrating differences, but also about discovering the shared stories that bring people together.