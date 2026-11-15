Moderate to heavy rainfall swept across parts of Asir region on Sunday, sending water coursing through valleys and streams while dense fog blanketed mountain peaks and highland communities.

Located within the Sarawat mountain range in the Kingdom’s southwest, Asir is known for its cooler climate and higher precipitation levels compared with much of the rest of Saudi Arabia. The latest rainfall transformed the region’s dramatic landscapes, cloaking its rugged mountains in mist and bringing relief to parched terrain.

The National Center for Meteorology has forecast continued chances of rain across the region through Nov. 19, while the General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged residents and visitors to exercise caution, follow safety guidance, and avoid valleys and flood-prone areas during periods of heavy rainfall.

The following images capture the beauty of Asir’s rain-soaked scenery, from fog-shrouded peaks to valleys flowing with fresh runoff.



• Photos by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA