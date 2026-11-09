RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a telephone call on Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

At the beginning of the call, the Canadian prime minister expressed Canada’s condemnation of Houthi attacks against the Kingdom.

He also affirmed Canada’s solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of any threats to its security, the safety of its citizens, and the well-being of residents.

The two leaders also discussed relations between their nations, avenues for joint cooperation, and ways to further strengthen and develop these ties across various fields.