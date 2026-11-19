RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Riyadh early Thursday, with debris falling and damage being assessed, the Saudi-led Coalition said, as the capital was rocked by a loud explosion.

The Civil Defense issued a mobile phone alert at 4:42 a.m. warning of an “aerial threat.” A loud boom was heard about three minutes later, followed shortly by an all-clear alert telling residents the danger had passed.

At about 5:20 a.m., Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the forces had dealt with a missile threat launched by the Houthi militia toward Riyadh.

“Initial assessment: debris fell and material damage is being assessed,” Al-Maliki said in a statement posted on X.

Witnesses also reported hearing a powerful explosion in the Saudi capital early Thursday.

The attack comes amid escalating Houthi hostilities against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, with the Iran-aligned group intensifying missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi cities and critical infrastructure, including airports, ports and oil facilities.

Riyadh has been repeatedly targeted, including attacks involving King Khalid International Airport and an Aramco administrative building in the capital, Reuters reported.

The attacks have also threatened civilian areas and disrupted air traffic, prompting Saudi air defenses to respond to incoming threats while authorities issue emergency alerts to residents in affected areas.

The Saudi-led Coalition has carried out retaliatory operations against Houthi military targets in Yemen, including missile launch platforms, weapons facilities and other assets used to launch attacks against the Kingdom and neighboring countries.

Coalition operations have targeted locations across several Yemeni provinces, including Saada, Sanaa, Al-Hodeidah, Al-Jawf and Marib, as Saudi forces and Yemen’s internationally recognized government have intensified efforts to counter the group’s military capabilities and weapons networks.

The Houthi attacks have formed part of the wider regional confrontation linked to the war involving Iran, further heightening security risks across the Arabian Peninsula and Red Sea region.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure and stressed that it reserves the right to defend its territory, population and vital facilities against missile and drone threats.