RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen issued on Tuesday a warning for civilians to evacuate a site in Sanaa ahead of a targeted operation.

The coalition’s joint forces command called on civilians to evacuate the Yemen Petroleum Company’s Al-Sabahah central fuel station in Sanaa, in accordance with an illustrative map of the location, for their own safety.

According to sources in Sanaa cited by Al Arabiya, airstrikes targeted the oil station, which is affiliated with the Houthis.

Earlier, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said on X that three drones had been destroyed north of Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Yemeni army said his forces have achieved gains on the ground supported by intense fire cover and the execution of 2,200 precision strikes carried out by fighter jets, drones, field artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and sniper units.



The strikes focused on dismantling Houthi defense networks by targeting command and control centers, fortifications, fire sources, surveillance and reconnaissance posts, troop concentrations and reserve deployments. The strikes also targeted weapons and ammunition depots, transport and supply lines, and high-value military targets deep within the militia’s territory, Colonel Majed Al-Nuzaily said.



He added that concentrated strikes in Taiz crushed militia convoys and reinforcements, dispersed their assembled forces, and crippled their ability to provide fire support to their positions or regroup their troops.



Preliminary field estimates indicate that approximately 1,200 personnel were killed, and over 440 military vehicles and pieces of equipment were destroyed or disabled across various operational sectors, he said.



Military engineering units on the western front are clearing recaptured sites and areas with landmines and improvised explosive devices planted by the militia, while securing roads and passages to protect civilians and facilitate their return, Al-Nuzaily said.



He added that strikes targeted legitimate military objectives in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law and the principles of distinction, proportionality, and necessary precautions.