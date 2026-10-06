RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen battling the Houthis said on Tuesday that its forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed militia at the Kingdom’s southwest.

The coalition’s spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said on X it “intercepted and destroyed” the missile launched towards Khamis Mushait.

Three people also sustained minor injuries when the airports of Najran and Jazan were targeted in separate attacks on Monday night, the Saudi Civil Aviation authority said.