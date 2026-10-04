RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen will continue providing operational support to Yemeni forces until the country’s state institutions are restored and the threat posed by the Houthi militia is eliminated, its spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said on Sunday.

Al-Maliki said the coalition remains committed to supporting the Yemeni government and people, as well as efforts to restore state institutions and end the Houthi takeover, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Maliki accused the Houthi militia of continuing to commit serious violations against Yemenis, including imposing internal sieges, forcibly displacing residents, restricting access to food, looting resources and using them to support its military operations.

The militia has also targeted tribal leaders, damaged Yemen’s social fabric, intimidated women and recruited children, Al-Maliki said, describing the practices as violations that have prolonged the suffering of the Yemeni people.

He also cited Houthi attacks and attempted attacks against Saudi Arabia, including efforts to target Makkah and Madinah, as well as civilian areas in Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif and Yanbu.

The militia has also sought to target Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Al-Maliki said.

He said such actions necessitated continued measures to deter Houthi attacks and protect the Kingdom’s sovereignty and security, as well as regional and international security.

Al-Maliki affirmed Saudi Arabia’s right to defend its territory and take all necessary operational measures to counter threats from the militia.

He said the Kingdom’s actions were part of its responsibility to protect the Two Holy Mosques, its citizens, national assets and residents.

Saudi Arabia would also continue supporting Yemen and its people until the restoration of the state and its institutions, the elimination of the Houthi militia and an end to threats to freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, he said.

Al-Maliki warned that threats to shipping in the area endangered regional and international security, freedom of navigation and global trade, with the Bab Al-Mandab Strait serving as a vital route for the international economy.