RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority on Thursday said that operations at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam have resumed and air traffic have returned to normal.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation, in a social media post, also identified the fatalities, one Saudi citizen and an Indian resident, from the attack that targeted the airport on Wednesday evening.

“The deceased are a Saudi citizen and a resident of Indian nationality,” the authority said.

The authority likewise reported that the eight injured persons were: “One citizen, two residents each of Indian, Yemeni, and Bangladeshi nationalities, one resident of Nepalese nationality.”

“Their injuries range from minor to severe, and they are currently receiving necessary medical care in a number of hospitals,” the authority added.

Shaybah oil field targeted

The Saudi energy ministry, in an earlier statement, said that two individuals were killed after an oil facility in the Eastern Province was targeted.

Falling debris from the successful interception of a drone targeting a processing facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field killed two people and injured two others, the energy ministry said.

The Energy Ministry, in a statement, said: “The attempted attack resulted in the deaths of two individuals, a Filipino and a Nepali, and injuries to two others.”

The Shaybah incident resulted in a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor operating at the oil field, outside the facility’s perimeter, the ministry said. Operations were unaffected, it added.

A Pakistani and an Indian resident were also injured in the incident at the oil facility.

Separately, four drones were shot down over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said early on Thursday.