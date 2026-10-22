RIYADH: Operations at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam resumed and air traffic returned to normal on Thursday after an attack killed two people, Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said.

The strike on Wednesday evening took place after two workers at an oil field in the Eastern Province were killed earlier in the day by falling debris from an intercepted drone.

Attempted attacks against Saudi Arabia continued on Thursday, with five drones intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, and four drones shot down earlier over the Eastern Province, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said.



The Kingdom has faced repeated drone and missile attacks from the Houthi militia in Yemen in recent weeks targeting airports, energy infrastructure and civilian areas.

#Statement | Follow-up on the attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. #GACA https://t.co/tIdOw20X3g — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 22, 2026

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident had been killed in the attack on Dammam's airport.

Eight people were injured included a Saudi, and Indian, Yemeni, Bangladeshi and Nepali nationals.

“Their injuries range from minor to severe, and they are currently receiving necessary medical care in a number of hospitals,” the authority added.

Efforts are underway to assess damage to the airport, as well as to ensure the safety of travelers and staff, GACA said.

Shaybah oil field targeted

The Saudi energy ministry said a Filipino and a Nepali were killed in the attack on a processing facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on Wednesday morning.

Two others were injured by the falling debris from an intercepted drone.

#Statement | Air Defenses Intercept Drone Attempting to Target Shaybah Field; Two Residents Killed and Two Injured by Falling Debris. https://t.co/uCGxP8kEni — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) October 21, 2026

The Shaybah incident resulted in a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor operating at the oil field, outside the facility’s perimeter, the ministry said. Operations were unaffected, it added.

A Pakistani and an Indian resident were also injured in the incident at the oil facility.