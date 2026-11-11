RIYADH: Fragments of two ballistic missiles that were destroyed over Makkah fell in the village of Sabouha, the Saudi Civil Defense said early on Thursday.

Earlier, two drones launched by the Houthi militia were intercepted and destroyed in the Makkah and southern regions, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the coalition Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said separately that three cruise missiles launched by the Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region had been destroyed.

Later on in the evening, the coalition announced that air defenses intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles in Saudi Arabia's western region.

This is not the first time that the Iran-backed Houthi militia have targeted the Makkah region, home to the holiest site in Islam.

Last month, the Kingdom condemned the group for launching a drone toward the holy city.

In 2017, Saudi air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward Makkah. The coalition said the missile was shot down over Al-Wasliya area in Taif province, some 69 kilometers away from Makkah.

The Houthis have been firing missiles and drones at the Kingdom as part of the wider war in the region between the US and Israel on one side and Iran, a key funder of the Yemeni group, on the other.