JEDDAH: Effat University’s School of Cinematic Arts has become the first film school in the Gulf region to gain full membership in CILECT, the International Association of Film and Television Schools, joining a network of more than 180 institutions in over 60 countries.

The admission was approved through a vote by member institutions at CILECT’s 2026 congress in Ireland, marking a milestone for Saudi film education as the Kingdom’s screen industry expands and demand grows for locally trained creative professionals.

Effat University President Haifa Jamalallail said: “Building a sustainable Saudi film industry requires sustained investment in education and the development of creative talent. This membership creates opportunities for our students and faculty to exchange knowledge with international peers while contributing Saudi experiences and perspectives.

“The membership’s significance lies in preparing filmmakers who can tell our stories with confidence, contribute to the Kingdom’s creative economy and help shape the future of cinema.”

Mohammed Ghazala, chair of Effat’s School of Cinematic Arts, said the membership would help connect Saudi talent with established international institutions.

“CILECT membership is not simply international recognition; it is a strategic gateway connecting Saudi talent with the world’s leading film schools. We are already advancing collaborations with USC and exploring partnerships across Europe and Asia, focusing on knowledge exchange, creative collaboration, and international opportunities for our students,” he told Arab News.

The university delegation, including Asmaa Ibrahim, dean of the College of Architecture and Design, and Ghazala, attended the congress in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin. They also met Dean Elizabeth Daley of the USC School of Cinematic Arts to discuss further academic cooperation, including online sessions with USC faculty.

Ibrahim said the university aimed to prepare graduates to take on leadership.

“Our vision is to build a sustainable pipeline of Saudi creative talent, equipped with the skills, international exposure, and entrepreneurial mindset to create jobs, lead innovative projects, and contribute to the long-term growth of the Kingdom’s film and creative industries,” she said.

The school’s admission followed an evaluation that included a visit by CILECT Secretary-General Stanislav Semerdjiev, a review of its academic programs, facilities and student work, and meetings with faculty, students, alumni and industry representatives.

The congress, hosted by the Institute of Art, Design and Technology and co-hosted by FilmEU, was held under the theme “Film Education: ReMastered.” Discussions examined storytelling, authorship, creative freedom and the impact of artificial intelligence on screen production. Keynote speakers included Oscar-winning producer Lord David Puttnam, filmmaker Jihan El-Tahri, Neil Peplow and Y-Vonne Hutchinson.

Founded more than 70 years ago, CILECT provides a platform for film schools to exchange teaching practices and engage with changes shaping the industry, including new technologies and approaches to screen storytelling.

Beyond its new international affiliation, Effat students and graduates gain recognition at major film festivals. Jawaher Alamri won at the Cairo International Film Festival in 2024, Sara Mesfer at the Palm Springs International Short Film Festival in 2021, and Lama Jamjoum at the El Gouna Film Festival in 2025. Dur Jamjoum’s film was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2024.