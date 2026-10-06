RIYADH: Egypt and Jordan reaffirmed their support for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday amid renewed Houthi attacks targeting the Kingdom.

The statements of solidarity came during separate telephone conversations between the Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, Badr Abdelatty and Ayman Safadi.

Abdelatty reiterated Cairo’s condemnation of all attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and affirmed his country’s full support for the security and stability of the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He and Prince Faisal also discussed the latest developments in the wider region, and stressed the need to safeguard maritime routes and freedom of navigation, particularly in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

Their talks came as Houthi attacks against the Kingdom have intensified in recent weeks. Saudi authorities on Monday condemned the continuing strikes, including attempts to target Makkah and Madinah, as well as Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushayt, Jazan, Najran, Taif and Yanbu.

The Foreign Ministry also condemned Houthi attempts to attack Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab, and reaffirmed the right of the Kingdom to defend its territory, sovereignty and population in accordance with the principles of international law.

The latest escalation included a Houthi drone strike last week on the Taiba power distribution station in Madinah, which supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque and other civilian facilities. The coalition said one transformer was knocked out of service but the wider electrical grid was unaffected.

In a separate call with Prince Faisal on Tuesday, Safadi similarly condemned the Houthi attacks against the Kingdom, including attempts to strike Makkah and Madinah, and civilian and economic facilities.

He expressed Jordan’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, and its full support for measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, stability and territorial integrity.

The ministers also discussed wider regional developments and stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between their countries in support of efforts to promote regional security and stability.

Separately on Tuesday, Jordan’s government also condemned Houthi attempts to target Makkah and Madinah. It described such attacks as a violation of Saudi sovereignty and international law, and reiterated its full support for the Kingdom.