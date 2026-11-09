RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Oman stressed ‌the need to press ahead with diplomatic ‌efforts ‌to contain the regional ‌crisis ‌and safeguard maritime ‌security and sea lanes on Monday.



In ‌a phone ‌call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi also discussed the regional situation in light of recent developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.