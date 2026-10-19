RIYADH: For Greek expatriates living in Saudi Arabia, their home country’s military support for the Kingdom has taken on personal significance, bringing together pride in Greece and a sense of security in the country they now call home.

Greece’s continued military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including the deployment of Patriot air defense systems to protect critical energy infrastructure, has inspired pride and a sense of solidarity in Greek residents amid heightened regional tensions.

Ioannis Barmpounis, a Greek expatriate living in the Kingdom, told Arab News that seeing his country contribute to Saudi Arabia’s protection made him proud.

“I feel proud and reassured knowing that my country is contributing to the protection of the place I call home. I have great confidence in the professionalism and capabilities of the Greek armed forces,” he said.

“Greece has a long and distinguished military tradition, and seeing it support an ally gives me a strong sense of pride.”

Barmpounis described the military cooperation as an opportunity for Greece to demonstrate its capabilities while supporting an allied nation.

“This is a meaningful foreign policy decision — an opportunity for Greece to put its expertise into practice by helping protect an allied nation,” he said.

For him, the partnership extends beyond defense, reflecting cultural similarities between the two societies.

“Greeks and Saudis share values of hospitality, respect for family and friendship. Seeing our countries stand together strengthens my confidence in the future and makes me even prouder of my decision to call Saudi Arabia home.”

His wife, Dimitra Chasapi, also expressed pride in Greece’s contribution to Saudi security, describing the cooperation as a reflection of mutual trust developed over years of diplomatic relations.

For Chasapi, who is building her personal and professional future in Saudi Arabia, the partnership connects two important parts of her life.

“As a Greek citizen, I feel proud to see Greece standing alongside Saudi Arabia during such a challenging period,” she told Arab News.

“For me, this goes beyond military cooperation; it reflects the relationship of trust and mutual respect that the two countries have developed over the years.”

For Chasapi, who is building her personal and professional future in Saudi Arabia, the partnership connects two important parts of her life.

“Greece is where I come from, while Saudi Arabia is where I am currently building my life and professional future,” she said.

“Having these two countries cooperate makes me feel that the two parts of my life are connected in a meaningful way.”

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias visited the Greek Patriot air defense contingent stationed in Yanbu on Oct. 15, reaffirming Athens’ commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s security.

The deployment forms part of a broader defense partnership aimed at protecting Saudi energy facilities, particularly Saudi Aramco installations along the Red Sea coast, which play a significant role in global energy markets.

Greek-operated Patriot systems have participated in intercepting aerial threats targeting Saudi infrastructure, demonstrating the operational importance of the partnership.

In March 2026, Dendias announced that Greek forces had intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Saudi refineries. Further interceptions involving ballistic missiles and drones have underscored the battery’s role in protecting strategic facilities.

For Greece, the mission provides valuable operational experience in defending against modern missile and drone threats, while strengthening military cooperation with Saudi Arabia beyond NATO’s traditional geographical boundaries.

During his visit, Dendias also held meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, with discussions focusing on defense cooperation and regional security.

The two countries also held discussions on modernizing Greece’s Patriot air defense systems, with potential Saudi financial cooperation and technical support from the US.

Beyond the military partnership, both expatriates said regional tensions had not significantly disrupted their daily lives in Saudi Arabia.

Barmpounis said he continues to work, visit restaurants and meet friends for coffee, describing that sense of normality as particularly meaningful.

“Since moving to Saudi Arabia, I have consistently felt safe. Even during these challenging moments, I have been reassured by the country’s commitment to protecting everyone who lives here,” he said.

Chasapi also said regional developments had not significantly affected her sense of security in the Kingdom.

“Of course, when there are tensions in the region, you become more aware of what is happening around you, but I do not feel that I have to live in fear,” she said.

“I think it is important to distinguish between being aware of the situation and actually feeling unsafe.”

She also highlighted cultural similarities between Greeks and Saudis, particularly their emphasis on hospitality, generosity and family relationships.

Chasapi believes the partnership could encourage greater cooperation in economic, professional and cultural fields.

“The friendship between Greece and Saudi Arabia is not just about agreements or shared interests, but also about trust and supporting one another when it matters,” she said.

Barmpounis also believes cooperation during difficult periods strengthens diplomatic relationships and could create opportunities for closer ties between Saudi Arabia and Europe.

“Relationships between countries grow stronger when friendship is demonstrated through meaningful action, especially during difficult times,” he said.

Both expressed hope that the partnership would continue contributing to regional stability.

“We admire your resilience and deeply respect your commitment to protecting your people, your country and your heritage,” Barmpounis said, addressing the Saudi people.

“I believe Saudi Arabia will emerge from this period even stronger, like steel forged in fire.”

Chasapi echoed that sentiment, expressing hope for lasting peace.

“Above all, I wish safety and happiness to the Saudi people and to everyone across the region, so that we can all look towards the future with hope and live our lives with peace in our hearts and minds.”