DAMMAM: A Saudi worker died after helping colleagues contain a fire at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam caused by a Houthi attack on Oct. 21.

Sultan Al-Qahtani was on duty when the fire broke out between Gates 19 and 20 following the strike. As smoke and flames spread, he and his colleagues rushed to battle the blaze with fire extinguishers, fearing it might spread to a nearby passenger aircraft.

Soon after, he complained of chest pains and difficulty breathing after inhaling smoke.

Al-Qahtani’s father, Ali, said his son and his colleagues were preparing to help passengers board a flight when the attack happened.

“As soon as they heard the explosion, Sultan and his colleagues went out to inspect the site,” he said. “When they saw the fire and feared it could reach the aircraft, they immediately began dousing the flames using fire extinguishers.

“After a few moments, my son felt pain in his chest and informed his colleagues about it.”

His concerned co-workers advised him to go to hospital, which he did, but later died.

Ali said he was proud of his son for his brave actions and the sacrifice he made while carrying out his duty.

“May God have mercy on him,” he said. “He died as a martyr; a martyr for the homeland.”

Sultan’s uncle, Khalid Hussain Al-Qahtani, told Arab News: “We offer our condolences to ourselves and to the nation. Sultan was a source of pride for our family, and we regard him as a martyr for the homeland. We submit to the will and decree of God.

“He lived as a hero and he died as a hero.”

Al-Qahtani was married with six children: two boys and four girls, all of school age. His eldest son is in the second year of middle school and his other son in primary school.

His family described him as a devoted son who remained close to his parents and other relatives, and his mother, brothers and sisters regularly visited him, especially on Fridays.

His final brave actions, his family said, reflected the values by which he lived, as he put others before himself and responded to danger when people needed help.