RIYADH: Heavy thunderstorms are expected to continue across wide areas of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, bringing the risk of flash floods, hail showers and strong winds that could stir up dust and sand, according to the National Center for Meteorology.

The forecast covers parts of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf and the Northern Borders regions, as well as northern parts of the Eastern Province. Fog may also form in some areas, the NCM said in its forecast carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The center’s early-warning system has issued red alerts for heavy rain in parts of Al-Baha, Makkah, Asir and Jazan, while orange alerts cover several other regions, according to the NCM’s official warnings.

The latest forecast follows heavy rainfall in parts of Al-Jouf on Friday night, which saturated the ground and filled valleys and streams, SPA reported on Saturday. The NCM had also warned of rain, strong winds, reduced visibility and thunderstorms with lightning in Turaif governorate in the Northern Borders region.

October expected to peak in rainy season

The continuing storms are consistent with the NCM’s September-November climate outlook, which projected above-average autumn rainfall across much of the Kingdom. The outlook identified October as the expected peak of the rainy season, with precipitation potentially ranging from heavy to very heavy and reaching torrential levels in some areas.

November was also forecast to bring wetter-than-average conditions to several regions, extending the period of heightened rainfall risk into late autumn.

Temperatures fall in southwestern highlands

Alongside the rainfall, temperatures have dropped below 15 degrees Celsius in some parts of the Kingdom, particularly in the mountainous southwestern regions of Najran, Al-Baha and Asir, as well as the southernmost parts of Makkah region, where heavy rain has also prevailed.

The lowest temperature recorded so far was 11°C in Badr Al Janoub governorate in Najran, according to the figures provided by the NCM.

The combination of heavy rain, falling temperatures and strong winds highlights the changing conditions accompanying the autumn rainy season, particularly in the Kingdom’s southwestern highlands.

The NCM has warned of the potential for flash flooding, reduced visibility and other hazards associated with thunderstorms. Residents and motorists in affected areas should follow official weather alerts and Civil Defense instructions.