RIYADH: Civil Defense teams responded to an incident in which one of the towers at King Abdullah Financial District was targeted in a Houthi attack on Thursday.

The attack resulted in material damage to several floors of the tower and neighboring buildings, with no injuries reported.

#الدفاع_المدني: تعرض أحد أبراج المركز المالي بمدينة الرياض لهجوم إرهابي من قبل الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية نتج عنه أضرار مادية ولا إصابات - ولله الحمد. https://t.co/FBEqwOKTRT — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) November 19, 2026





The Civil Defense stressed that this hostile targeting of civilian objects constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and reflects the danger of the hostile approach pursued by the Houthi militia.



The competent authorities responded immediately to the incident and implemented all approved procedures and measures for handling such situations to protect lives and property.