RIYADH: The dean of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Saudi Arabia, Djibouti Ambassador Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, on Thursday stressed his firm stance against Houthi attacks on holy sites and civilian areas and emphasized the importance of regional security.

In an interview with Arab News, Bamakhrama said: “I would like to reaffirm the position of my country, the Republic of Djibouti, in condemning all attacks against the brotherly Saudi Arabia. These are wholly unacceptable acts of aggression that only further undermine security and stability in the region and beyond, serving only those who seek to exploit the resources of its people.

“They also compound the destruction and humanitarian suffering endured by the brotherly Yemeni people, who continue to suffer the consequences of the coup against the state,” he said.

“Ending hostilities and fighting, and pursuing dialogue and peace to restore Yemen’s state institutions, is the only path to stability in Yemen, an end to its people’s suffering, a way out of this dark tunnel, and security and stability throughout the region,” added the ambassador.

When asked about the Kingdom’s stance in showing restraint in face of the Houthi attacks to avoid escalation in the region, he said: “We have always known Saudi Arabia as a country guided by wisdom in its decisions and committed to advancing peace and safeguarding security and stability. The policy of restraint reflects this responsible approach, which seeks to avoid escalation and its potentially harmful consequences — consequences that serve no one and only deepen the suffering of people in the region.”

The envoy continued: “We regard the Kingdom as an elder brother that acts wisely, considers the interests of all, and provides support across the Arab and Islamic worlds and globally. Its leading humanitarian role and generosity, extending across the globe, enjoy broad international recognition and reflect its commitment to helping those in need and alleviating their suffering without a discrimination.”

He underlined that the security of the region, particularly the Red Sea, is a shared international responsibility.

“It is a vital artery of global trade, connecting East and West and linking three continents: Asia, Africa and Europe. Threats to navigation through Bab Al-Mandab therefore affect not only the countries in the region but the interests of the entire world. This calls for the necessary measures to safeguard freedom of navigation and maritime safety, from the Gulf of Aden to the Suez Canal,” said Bamakhrama.

“Guided by this conviction, we in the Republic of Djibouti, as a founding member, have supported the international coalition to protect navigation in the Red Sea, which Saudi Arabia recently called for,” he added.

Bab Al-Mandab Strait is the southern gateway to the Red Sea, he said, adding that its strategic importance complements that of the Strait of Hormuz, through which oil and gas supplies pass from the Gulf states to global markets.

Any threat to the security and stability of these two waterways therefore has direct repercussions for international trade, energy security and the global economy.

“Our position has always been, and remains, one of support for security and stability and opposition to threats to navigation or its use as an instrument of pressure and conflict. Chaos and war bring only further destruction and losses, with poorer populations and developing countries bearing a particularly heavy burden. They need development and better living conditions, rather than new crises that compound their suffering,” said Bamakhrama.

Condemning all hostile acts against the Kingdom, the envoy said: “Attacks on civilian facilities are condemned and rejected without reservation, wherever and whenever they occur. Such attacks become all the more serious when they affect holy sites or facilities serving the Two Holy Mosques and those who visit them.”

He added the Kingdom has made tremendous and widely recognized efforts to secure Hajj and Umrah routes, improve services for pilgrims and visitors, and care for the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites, enabling worshippers to perform their religious rites in safety and peace of mind.

“It is reprehensible that these places, or their associated facilities, should face attacks that threaten the safety of worshippers and residents. We pray that Allah protects the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites, all Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors, and the residents of these sacred places.

“May He protect Saudi Arabia and its people, the brotherly Yemeni people, and all the people of the region from the scourge of war and the evils of those who profit from it,” concluded the envoy.