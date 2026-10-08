RIYADH: A kindergarten and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh were damaged on Thursday by falling debris from a Houthi ballistic missile that was intercepted and destroyed over the Saudi capital, Saudi Civil Defense said.

Emergency teams responded to the incident after fragments from the projectile struck the facilities, causing material damage, the agency said.

The missile was launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen, the Civil Defense added, and authorities carried out the standard procedures for such incidents. The statement did not specify whether there were any casualties.

The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. Earlier on Thursday, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh, and another aimed at Khamis Mushayt.

The latest incidents followed attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport on Wednesday in which Saudi civil aviation authorities said three people were killed and 36 injured.

Fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces continues to intensify, particularly around Yemen’s western Red Sea coast, including the area close to Bab Al-Mandab Strait, a strategically important waterway for international shipping.