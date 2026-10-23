ISTANBUL: Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Pakistan on Friday described the Israeli occupation as “the main source of instability in the Middle East and beyond.”

They called for the urgent implementation of a two-state solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, and the intensification of diplomatic efforts to end the Israeli-US war with Iran.

In a joint statement following talks in Istanbul, the foreign ministers from the four countries said Israeli policies had deepened a sense of injustice worldwide, and renewed their nations’ calls for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They demanded a halt to the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, an immediate end to attacks by settlers, and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance in Gaza, along with reconstruction efforts in the territory.

The ministers also called for renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent any further escalation of the war with Iran, and insisted that the crisis be resolved “exclusively through dialogue and diplomacy.”

They reaffirmed support for the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June, and urged both sides to work toward a lasting, negotiated settlement.

Their appeal came amid the intensification of attacks by the Yemen-based, Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, and renewed fears of a wider regional conflict after reports that US and Israeli forces had drawn up plans for possible strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and missile capabilities following the US midterm elections on Nov. 3.

The ministers condemned the Houthi militia’s “unacceptable escalation” and attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

They reiterated their solidarity with the Kingdom and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, and called on the Houthis to immediately halt their military activities and return to the negotiating table.

They also condemned attacks on international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, and warned that continuing restrictions on freedom of maritime navigation threatened global supply chains and shipments of oil, food and fertilizers, with consequences that extend far beyond the Middle East.

The ministers rejected any acts that obstruct lawful international shipping practices and called for the “swift and full restoration of safe, secure and unhindered passage” through the Strait of Hormuz.

They also agreed to continue their consultations and coordination on efforts to ease regional tensions and strengthen security, and stressed that the current, pressing challenges require collective action by the wider international community.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held separate talks in Istanbul with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, during which they discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, in particular the situation in Yemen.

They condemned the Houthi attacks targeting civilian locations in Saudi Arabia, and discussed efforts to reduce regional tensions and ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In August, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the countries is considered an attack against all three.

Pakistan has since pledged military support for Saudi Arabia as it faces Houthi attacks. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad would use “whatever means are available” to help defend the Kingdom.

During their discussions, Prince Faisal and Dar also reaffirmed their joint commitment to efforts that aim to strengthen regional peace, security and stability.