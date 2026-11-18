DHAHRAN: To mark the International Day of Islamic Art, observed annually on Nov. 18, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, known as Ithra, and the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the cultural sector.

The MoU was signed at a ceremony at Ithra’s headquarters in Dhahran, building on an earlier partnership that led to two editions of the Islamic Art Conference.

Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of the Eastern Province, attended the ceremony.

“This partnership represents an important step toward supporting scientific research and enriching the cultural landscape,” Ithra acting director Samer Al-Abduljabbar said.

Al-Abduljabbar added that it also offers new opportunities for cooperation that will contribute to the cultural sector.

Ithra hosted the Islamic Art Conference at its headquarters from Nov. 24 to 26, 2024. The event featured more than 50 participants and 27 speakers from over 13 countries.

It addressed themes including the sustainability of traditional crafts, the role of tradition in contemporary art and the contribution of artisans to preserving and developing cultural heritage.

Established in 2011, the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture focuses on the urban, architectural and technical aspects of mosque design. The award is presented to the architectural firm behind the winning project.

Presented every three years, the award recognizes mosques selected by an international jury of specialists in architecture, urban planning, philosophy and sociology.

It has three main categories: Central Mosques, which have national influence and prominence; Friday (Jumu’ah) Mosques; and Local (Neighborhood) Mosques. It also recognizes technological innovations.

The two organizations are exploring opportunities for cooperation on the third edition of the Islamic Art Conference.