JEDDAH: Jeddah will host the first Syrian Industries Exhibition from Sept. 8-11, bringing Syrian manufacturers and companies together with Saudi businesses to explore opportunities for trade, investment and long-term commercial partnerships.

The four-day event at the Jeddah Center for Exhibitions and Events, held under the patronage of the Jeddah Chamber, will focus on business-to-business opportunities spanning supply, distribution, investment and partnerships.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said on its official X account that the exhibition would feature broad participation from Syrian companies and manufacturers.

Organizers said the event aimed to highlight Syrian industries and products while creating new channels for commercial and investment cooperation with Saudi businesses.

Rather than focusing on direct consumer sales, the exhibition will emphasize business-to-business meetings, commercial partnerships and opportunities in supply, distribution and investment.

Participants will also have the opportunity to engage directly with Saudi businesses and explore long-term commercial relationships beyond the four-day event.

The exhibition will cover a range of Syrian industries and highlight the country’s production capabilities across several sectors. Entities linked to industry, agriculture, tourism, culture, social affairs and labor are expected to participate alongside manufacturers and private-sector companies.

The program will also highlight investment opportunities, projects and services related to the participating sectors, broadening discussions beyond product promotion. Panel discussions featuring participating government entities are planned to outline investment incentives, facilities and relevant procedures.

An accompanying cultural program is expected to include a seminar titled “The Land of Al-Sham … Cradle of Civilizations,” highlighting Syria’s cultural and historical heritage.

Organizers said the cultural component would add a broader dimension to the event by combining commercial networking with insights into the economic and cultural landscape surrounding Syrian industry.

Saudi Arabia recently took part in the 63rd Damascus International Fair, with more than 50 Saudi companies under the “Made in Saudi” pavilion. Syria also took part as a guest of honor at the third “Made in Saudi” exhibition in December 2025, with 25 Syrian companies presenting products and services.