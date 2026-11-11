JEDDAH: A seabed cleanup initiative at Jeddah Marina removed 9.3 tonnes of waste from the Red Sea, bringing together hundreds of divers, volunteers and government agencies in one of the city's largest marine conservation campaigns, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Held under the patronage of Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the initiative concluded this week at the marina in North Obhur.

According to SPA, 419 registered divers and volunteers completed more than 300 dives during 64 hours of fieldwork, recovering plastics, metals, tires and other waste from the seabed.

Around 6,160 kilograms of plastic, representing 65.7 percent of the total waste collected, was diverted from landfills for recycling.

The initiative was organized by Jeddah Transport Company, which operates and develops the city's marinas and water taxi services.

Youssef Al-Sayegh, CEO of Jeddah Transport Company, later acknowledged the participants, including representatives from the Jeddah Municipality, the Saudi Red Sea Authority, the Ministry of Sport, the National Center for Environmental Compliance and 10 diving centers, SPA reported.

Coral reefs along Jeddah’s coast play a vital role in biodiversity and depend on responsible human activity for their long-term health. (SPA photo)

The campaign comes amid growing efforts across the Kingdom to protect the Red Sea's marine ecosystems, particularly its coral reefs, which support a wide range of fish and marine species.

SPA reported last month that coral reefs along Jeddah's coast play a vital role in biodiversity and depend on responsible human activity for their long-term health. The Saudi Red Sea Authority has promoted environmental awareness among residents, tourists and marine operators, encouraging practices such as proper waste disposal and avoiding harm to coral formations and marine organisms.

Environmental initiatives have also sought to involve tourism operators and local communities in conservation efforts. In September, the authority-backed Friends of the Red Sea community organized a volunteer beach cleanup at Rixos Beach in King Abdullah Economic City, bringing together hospitality workers to help maintain coastal areas and promote environmental stewardship, SPA reported.

Jeddah Transport Company said protecting the marine environment requires not only removing existing waste but also preventing pollution and encouraging shared responsibility for preserving the sea for future generations.