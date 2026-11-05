JEDDAH: Jeddah will offer a variety of maritime tourism experiences along its Red Sea coastline during winter, with beaches, resorts, marinas, diving sites and water sports facilities providing opportunities for adventure, relaxation and exploration.



Boat and yacht trips from Jeddah and Obhur will offer activities such as sailing, sunset cruises, swimming, fishing and island excursions, catering to both individuals and families. The city’s dive sites, with their vibrant coral reefs, distinctive underwater formations and diverse marine life, are also a big attraction.



The experiences are complemented by Jeddah’s hospitality facilities, restaurants and cultural attractions, allowing visitors to combine coastal recreation with exploring the city’s landmarks and heritage sites.



The development of tourism services and facilities, alongside efforts to ensure safety and protect the marine environment, further strengthens Jeddah’s position as a diverse, year-round tourist destination.