RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival will kick off on Tuesday in Malham, north of Riyadh, bringing together falconers from Saudi Arabia and abroad to compete in 140 rounds for prizes totaling more than SR36 million ($5.6 million).

Organized by the National Center for Falcons, the festival will run from Nov. 17 to 30 at the center’s headquarters, featuring competitions in the Milwah (lure flying) and Mazayen (falcon beauty) categories.

Cash prizes and titles will be at stake, including the King Abdulaziz Cups, Saif Al-Malik (the King’s Sword) and Shalfa Al-Malik.

National Center for Falcons spokesperson Waleed Al-Tawil said the festival reflects the Saudi leadership’s continued commitment to falconry, an ancient tradition and an integral part of Saudi identity.

He added that the center works to create a competitive environment that meets falconers’ needs and reflects the festival’s standing and the scale of local and international participation.

Last year’s event recorded the highest turnout in the festival’s history, with 3,536 falcons and 1,744 falconers from nine countries competing in 151 rounds. The festival has also set three Guinness World Records across its editions for the number of participating falcons.