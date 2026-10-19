RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani concerning relations between their countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The message was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khereiji during a meeting with the Qatari ambassador to the Kingdom, Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed Saudi-Qatari relations, explored ways to develop them across various fields, and discussed issues of common interest.