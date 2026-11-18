RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to provide assistance in war-hit Yemen. Six trucks carrying 2,160 food baskets reached the Khormaksar district of Aden governorate on Tuesday.

The shipments were offloaded, inspected and documented at the agency’s warehouses in the governorate ahead of distribution to vulnerable families.

The aid is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts through KSrelief to ease the suffering of vulnerable families and strengthen food security in Yemen.

On Monday, the agency said it had distributed 70 tents and 70 shelter kits in the Tuban district of Lahj governorate as part of the sixth phase of its Emergency Shelter Project in Yemen, benefiting 420 displaced people.

KSrelief said on Sunday it distributed 4,309 food baskets across seven districts in the Aden governorate, benefiting 28,796 individuals from displaced families and the host community.

Earlier last week, KSrelief distributed 1,421 food baskets to families in need in Marib and Aden, also providing safe drinking water to displaced communities in Lahij.

In the Lahij governorate, KSrelief supplied safe drinking water to 1,919 people from 240 families through 11 distribution points serving displaced people and host communities.

In October, KSrelief announced additional humanitarian projects expected to benefit more than 3.4 million people across Yemen, covering emergency food assistance, healthcare, shelter and clean water.

The latest aid deliveries come amid renewed displacement in Yemen.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 287,767 people have been displaced since fighting escalated in western Yemen in June 2026, including 71,100 in Lahij and 53,016 in Aden as of Oct. 27.

Marib, meanwhile, remains a major destination for displaced families, hosting internally displaced Yemenis.

Yemen continues to face one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises following years of conflict involving the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which has contributed to widespread displacement, food insecurity and deteriorating access to essential services.