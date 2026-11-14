ALEPPO: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief implemented a year-long agricultural project to support the wheat production chain in eastern Aleppo, Syria.

Launched on Sept. 21, 2025, the project benefited 2,750 farming families comprising 16,500 people, along with 100 staff members and consultants, the Saudi Press Agency reported. It will benefit 540,000 people across the region.

The project included rehabilitating irrigation and drainage networks, as well as water pumping stations. Solar-powered pumping units were also installed to improve irrigation efficiency and reduce soil salinity across 2,750 hectares of farmland.

The center also provided a mobile wheat seed cleaning machine capable of processing three tonnes per hour and rehabilitated a seed storage facility with an 8,000-tonne capacity. These efforts aim to provide improved seeds to at least 40,000 farming families.

Additionally, three agricultural extension centers were rehabilitated and equipped with the necessary equipment and technical staff. Farmers also received training in modern agricultural practices, water conservation and crop management to improve productivity and strengthen food security.