JEDDAH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently supplied drinking water to more than 2,000 displaced people from 300 families at Al-Firdaws Camp 2 in Yemen’s Aden governorate.

The water was delivered to six distribution points at the camp in Al-Buraiqah district as part of an emergency project, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi aid agency KSrelief provides safe drinking water to displaced people in Aden, Yemen. (SPA)

The operation was part of Saudi Arabia’s wider humanitarian efforts to improve living conditions for people across Yemen. According to its own figures, KSrelief has implemented 58 water, sanitation and hygiene projects in the country worth about $246 million.

These were among more than 1,200 projects valued at $4.8 billion that the agency has carried out in the country since its establishment in 2015.

KSrelief’s work combines tackling water emergencies with the development of longer term infrastructure projects, like wells, pumping stations and pipeline networks.

In 2024, the agency supplied almost 1.1 million liters of water for drinking and other uses in Al-Khawkhah district in Hodeidah governorate.

Saudi aid agency KSrelief provides safe drinking water to displaced people in Aden, Yemen. (SPA)

In a $5 million project implemented with UNICEF between 2022 and 2023, it supported water and sanitation services in Marib, Al-Jawf, Hajjah and Saada governorates.

That included the rehabilitation of seven water supply systems benefiting more than 130,000 people, the installation of solar-powered pumps serving 145,000 people and connections to water networks for 11,000 displaced people.

The project also provided emergency sanitation facilities and hygiene awareness campaigns that reached more than 350,000 people.