RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage via videoconference to establish and operate Riyadh School Al-Namudhajiyah in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip.

The agreement was signed by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor-General for Operations and Programs Ahmed Al-Baiz and Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage Chairman Essam Abu Khalil.

The project aims to help resume basic education for children affected by the war in the Gaza Strip by establishing an equipped school for 720 students from first through sixth grade.

The school will operate in two daily shifts to accommodate conditions in the Strip.

The initiative includes equipping the school and developing its operational and technical infrastructure, providing classrooms, furniture and educational materials, carrying out renovations, and completing essential facilities, including water and sanitation, solar power, internet, ventilation and surveillance cameras.

The agreement is part of KSrelief’s efforts to support education in crisis-stricken areas and help create a safe and sustainable learning environment for children affected by the war in the Gaza Strip.

KSrelief also signed a cooperation agreement with the Muslim Community of Albania via videoconference to implement an orphan support and care project in Albania.

Under the project, orphans will receive $72 in monthly financial assistance, along with winter clothing and school supplies. The project will also provide psychological and social support and organize weekly meetings on good conduct and behavior, during which payments will be distributed.

The initiative aims to support orphaned children and assist vulnerable groups and their families across Albania. It will benefit 500 orphans in 20 municipalities.