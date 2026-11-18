MAKKAH: The Makkah Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting on leadership and development in the Hajj and Umrah sector to highlight women’s role in advancing one of the Kingdom’s most vital sectors.

The meeting aimed to showcase women’s contributions to the sector’s transformation and growth and enhance the quality of services provided to Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers, in line with future aspirations and Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

It reviewed the importance of women’s participation in the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem and the value national talent brings to service development and performance.

This includes contributing to strategic planning, managing operations, developing high-quality initiatives and adopting innovative solutions to enrich the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims at every stage of their spiritual journey.

The meeting is part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of economic and investment opportunities, support women’s participation in the labor market, and provide platforms for dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

These efforts aim to build competitive national capabilities, advance the Hajj and Umrah sector, and improve services for pilgrims and Umrah performers.