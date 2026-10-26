RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a meeting between representatives of the countries of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement and Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday.

The Saudi defense minister also held talks with the head of Turkish intelligence Ibrahim Kalin and the Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the gathering.

The talks were the first high-level contact between Iran and officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan — which signed the Makkah mutual defence pact in August — since a war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran also spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Saudi Arabia said the visit was intended to open negotiating channels to "prevent the return of military escalation".

At the conclusion, the four states agreed to continue talks with a ‌view to strengthening cooperation in peace and security, Iranian state media reported.

Shortly after the meeting, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched new attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Iran says meeting signals hope

Pezeshkian affirmed Iran’s readiness “to take steps towards regional cooperation and the settlement of disputes.”

The Iranian president called for “regional unity,” expressing his hope that “the presence of representatives of important and influential Islamic countries at this meeting will contribute to strengthening regional unity and cohesion.”

The Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Mohsen Rezaei, was also in attendance.



Rezaei told state television he had “very good talks,” adding: “I feel that a new atmosphere is forming in the region. I sensed a very positive atmosphere during the discussions between the officials.”

Saudi push for de-escalation

Prince Khalid led the delegation to Tehran for the talks to help ease regional tensions, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for public diplomacy said earlier on Monday.

Krimly said the visit is part of ongoing efforts by the Makkah pact states to deescalate the current situation and encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions. It also supports the mediation efforts undertaken by Qatar and Pakistan.

يرأس صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وزير الدفاع، وفد المملكة للاجتماعات التي تستضيفها العاصمة الإيرانية طهران اليوم بين دول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك مع المسؤولين من الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية. وذلك بمشاركة المشير/ عاصم منير، رئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني، والسيد/ إبراهيم قالن، رئيس الاستخبارات التركية، وسيلتقي ممثلوا دول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك فخامة رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية مسعود بزشكيان، ومعالي الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي محسن رضائي. وتأتي الزيارة في إطار استمرار جهود دول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك لخفض التصعيد بين أطراف الأزمة الحالية وتشجيع الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية، ودعم جهود الوساطة التي تقوم بها دولة قطر وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، والتأكيد على الدور المحوري لدول اتفاقية مكة في استتاب أمن المنطقة واستقرارها والعمل مع كافة دول المنطقة في سبيل تحقيق ذلك الهدف. — AMB Dr. Rayed Krimly (@Rayedkrimly) October 26, 2026

The Saudi foreign Ministry also issued a statement, saying the defense minister’s visit to Tehran aims “to encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions.”

It also said the kingdom stresses the importance of opening “channels of negotiation to prevent a renewed military escalation in the region.”

“The Kingdom reaffirms the pivotal role of the Makkah Agreement countries in maintaining security and stability in the region, and in working with all countries to ensure peace in the region and the world.”