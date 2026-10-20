KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser and stressed the strength of the long-standing strategic partnership between Malaysia and the IsDB.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen support for small and medium-sized enterprises, encourage entrepreneurship and job creation, and expand private-sector development to contribute to inclusive economic growth, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening cooperation among countries of the Global South, mobilizing innovative financing, and strengthening the partnership between Malaysia and the IsDB Group to advance comprehensive and sustainable development.