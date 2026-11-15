RIYADH: The Muslim World League condemned on Sunday repeated attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Makkah and civilian areas in the Kingdom with ballistic missiles and drones.

Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Issa said that the armed group based in Yemen is employing a “terrorist approach characteristic of militias,” with its attacks violating Muslim sanctities and endangering civilian lives.

He said that such attacks provoke the sentiments of over two billion Muslims and violate the teachings of Islam as well as humanitarian principles, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He reaffirmed the MWL’s support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities against the militia to protect and preserve the sanctity of Muslim sites and save civilian lives.

On Sunday, Saudi air defense intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis in the Makkah region. Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said that two drones were also intercepted and destroyed in the Madinah region. Both the Makkah and Madinah regions are home to Islam’s holiest sites.