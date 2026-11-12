RIYADH: The Muslim World League this week held an event in Cordoba, Spain, to celebrate the intellectual and scientific legacy of Muslim scholars.

The meeting, in Al-Andalus, focused on the philosopher Ibn Rushd, known in the West as Averroes.

The MWL described the gathering as the first of its kind since the end of Muslim rule in Al-Andalus. It chose the Cordoba-born scholar as its central figure because of the recognition his work commands across cultures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Supported by the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the event brought together academics, intellectuals and religious leaders from Spain and abroad, alongside representatives of local and international institutions.

Among those attending were MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is also chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos and Cordoba Mayor Jose Maria Bellido.

Other institutions involved included UNESCO, the regional government of Andalusia, the Cordoba Provincial Council and Cordoba City Council.