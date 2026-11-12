RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s top product inspection authorities have agreed to improve cooperation and efficiency in regulation.

It came as part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the National Center for Inspection and Monitoring and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority at the SFDA’s headquarters in Riyadh.

It will establish a framework for cooperation and coordination between the two agencies to enhance inspection efficiency and improve regulatory oversight services.

The MoU was signed by SFDA CEO Dr. Hisham Al-Jadhey and NCIM CEO Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Hokail on Wednesday, the Saudi food safety watchdog said on Thursday.



The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation and coordination between the two entities in areas related to inspection and oversight activities, as well as the development of related services.



Areas of cooperation include advancing technological integration, developing and implementing artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, exchanging data, scientific knowledge and professional expertise, and supporting the development of inspection guidelines, procedures and a unified national database of establishments.

The MoU brings together two of the Kingdom’s central regulatory bodies in a coordinated push to strengthen product safety and raise the efficiency of inspection activities nationwide.



The MoU also provides for joint scientific research, including studies and analyses related to inspection and oversight activities, as well as joint training programs and workshops.

By uniting the SFDA — the authority responsible for the safety of food, drugs and medical devices — with the NCIM, the agreement aims to strengthen regulatory efficiency and enhance product safety across the Kingdom, remove duplication, harmonize procedures, and deploy modern technology across a shared national inspection system.

As Saudi Arabia’s population grows, its tourism sector expands, and its retail and pharmaceutical markets diversify under Vision 2030, the volume and complexity of products requiring oversight have risen sharply.

The SFDA, established to protect public health by regulating food, drugs, medical devices and other products, has increasingly relied on efficient, data-driven inspection to keep pace. The NCIM specializes in inspection and monitoring functions that complement the SFDA’s regulatory mandate, making coordination between the two bodies a natural next step.

The SFDA and NCIM described the memorandum as a foundation for long-term coordination rather than a one-off initiative, signaling a sustained and structural approach to regulatory modernization.