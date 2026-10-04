RIYADH: The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has updated regulations governing ice cream shops to regulate operations, establish food safety requirements, clarify standards for investors and improve service quality.

The updated regulations cover food safety from product receipt through storage, preparation and serving, including temperature control, allergen disclosure, and hygiene and sterilization procedures.

They also require personnel to obtain health certificates, maintain personal hygiene, wear protective clothing and follow food safety practices. Establishments must also provide electronic payment systems and use standardized QR codes.

The ministry said that the updated regulations clarified investors’ and business owners’ obligations during establishment and operation, supporting business development while prioritizing customer safety and service quality.