RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Sunday from Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif expressed his country’s condemnation of the attacks on the Kingdom by the Houthis and its strong denunciation of the militia’s blatant violations of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister also condemned attacks targeting the Kingdom’s vital oil infrastructure and affirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia’s security, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also praised the Kingdom’s position of restraint and its support for the efforts of the Iraqi government to prevent its territory from being used to attack the Kingdom and neighboring countries.

The latest developments and diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation in the region were also discussed.