ABHA/MAKKAH: Growing awareness of diabetes and its health and social impacts is driving efforts across Saudi Arabia to strengthen prevention, promote early detection and improve disease management.

Healthcare institutions and community organizations are working together to encourage healthier lifestyles, educate the public about risk factors and help patients manage the disease and avoid complications.

Medical experts identify regular physical activity as one of the most effective tools in diabetes management. Exercise improves the body's use of glucose and sensitivity to insulin, helps regulate blood sugar, supports cardiovascular health and maintains a healthy weight. It also benefits mental well-being and helps people carry out daily activities.

For children with Type 1 diabetes, physical activity can improve fitness, build confidence and encourage social participation. Specialists stress, however, that exercise must be accompanied by continued insulin therapy, proper nutrition and regular blood glucose monitoring. Activity levels and insulin doses should be adjusted in consultation with healthcare professionals.

As part of these efforts, the General Department of Education in Makkah Region marked World Diabetes Day with an awareness program focused on prevention and early intervention, in partnership with the Makkah Health Cluster and two nonprofit healthcare associations.

Held at the department's headquarters, the initiative featured educational booths and healthcare services, including glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) testing, medical consultations and preventive health guidance. Blood glucose monitoring devices were also distributed to encourage healthier habits and reduce the risk of complications.

The program reflects ongoing cooperation between the education, healthcare and nonprofit sectors to expand preventive campaigns and promote healthier lifestyles in schools and the wider educational community.

Saudi Arabia has also stepped up the use of advanced technologies in diabetes care, including continuous glucose monitoring systems, insulin pumps and digital follow-up services to improve patient care and long-term outcomes.

In 2025, the Kingdom launched the Diabetes Command and Control Center to digitally monitor patients' health indicators across regions, enabling earlier intervention and closer communication between healthcare providers and patients.

Health clusters have also expanded the use of modern insulin pumps, including wireless devices, to simplify treatment and improve blood glucose control.

The Health Endowment Fund reinforced this support in November 2025 with a program to provide insulin pumps to children with Type 1 diabetes. Its first phase aims to assist 600 children annually, improving blood sugar control and easing the treatment burden on patients and their families.

Worldwide, research continues to advance diabetes care through improved insulin formulations and delivery systems, wider use of continuous glucose monitoring and automated insulin delivery technologies that connect sensors to insulin pumps.

Researchers are also investigating new medications for Type 2 diabetes and experimental therapies involving insulin-producing cells. However, the long-term safety and effectiveness of these emerging treatments remain under study.