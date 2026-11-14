RIYADH: Riyadh Air has completed manufacturing of its first Airbus A321neo narrow-body aircraft, marking another milestone in the Saudi carrier’s fleet expansion as it builds a mixed fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft to support its international growth ambitions.

The aircraft, registered as HZ-RXFA, emerged from Airbus’ paint facility in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday in the airline’s signature pearl livery, according to an announcement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Its design draws inspiration from Saudi heritage, combining flowing lines modeled on traditional Bedouin tents with elements reflecting Arabic calligraphy. The exterior features shades of indigo and lavender, feather-inspired patterns on the rear fuselage and a dark frame around the cockpit windows.

The Riyadh Air name appears in both Arabic and English, reflecting the airline’s identity and its emphasis on Saudi culture and heritage.

The aircraft is scheduled to undergo a series of test flights in the coming days before delivery and its eventual arrival at its operational base in Riyadh. The airline said details of its cabin design, onboard experience and destinations for its narrow-body fleet would be announced in the coming weeks.

The A321neo will complement Riyadh Air’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, which forms the backbone of its wide-body expansion strategy.

Dreamliner fleet expansion

In July, Riyadh Air and Boeing announced an agreement covering 28 additional 787 Dreamliners as part of the airline’s growth plans. The commitment included the conversion of 20 aircraft to the larger 787-10 variant and a previously undisclosed purchase of 11 jets.

Once the remaining 17 aircraft are finalized, Riyadh Air’s firm order count is expected to reach 67 Dreamliners, according to the July 20 announcement carried by SPA.

The 787-10, the largest member of Boeing’s Dreamliner family, can accommodate 50 more passengers than the 787-9 while reducing fuel consumption and emissions by 25 percent compared with the aircraft it replaces.

Riyadh Air said operating both variants would provide fleet commonality through shared flight deck systems, maintenance procedures and pilot training, helping improve operational efficiency.

The Dreamliner family also features larger windows, higher cabin humidity, lower cabin-altitude pressurization and turbulence-sensing technology designed to improve passenger comfort.

Growing international network

Riyadh Air, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, began operations in June 2026 with its inaugural service to London Heathrow.

It subsequently launched direct flights to Manchester in September, making it its second destination in the United Kingdom, and increased its Heathrow schedule to nine flights weekly from Nov. 2.

The carrier also introduced direct flights to Bangkok in September, initially operating three times a week before increasing the service to daily flights on Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, bookings have opened for direct flights to Milan, with services scheduled to begin on Dec. 16 at four flights weekly. Milan will become its fifth European destination and the 15th destination available for booking across its network.

In October, the airline said it operated eight aircraft serving 14 destinations across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and aimed to have nearly 30 destinations available for sale by the end of 2026.

Riyadh Air’s expansion supports its ambition to connect the Saudi capital to more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

The airline expects its operations to generate more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute over SR75 billion (US$20 billion) to non-oil gross domestic product by 2030, according to its July announcement.