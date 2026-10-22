RIYADH: The Aster School has become the 11th establishment to join the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s International Schools Attraction Program, which aims to expand educational options in the capital.

According to the RCRC’s website, the International Schools Attraction Program is an initiative that creates a diverse educational ecosystem in Riyadh. The program is aimed at providing residents with “high-quality education tailored to meet both current and future needs.”

The school caters to children aged 6 months to 18 years.

For early childhood stages, the school incorporates principles from the Montessori and Reggio Emilia approaches, child-centered educational philosophies that value hands-on exploration and view children as capable learners.

Montessori relies on a structured, self-paced curriculum with specialized materials, while Reggio Emilia uses an emergent, project-based curriculum driven by student interests, collaborative teamwork, and the arts.

This will allow students to learn through experimentation, inquiry, and creative expression.

The school provides a bilingual learning environment, in Arabic and English, and follows the British curriculum, with programs spanning from early childhood through to the secondary level.