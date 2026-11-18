DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted two cruise missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh on Wednesday, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said.



The missiles were launched in separate attacks several hours apart on Wednesday morning.



In both cases the coalition said the missiles were launched by the Houthi militia and had been intercepted and destroyed.

Saudi civil defense had issued a warning of a possible aerial threat in Jazan.

The coalition said on Wednesday evening that two drones launched by the Houthis were intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh and southern regions.

Shortly before, Saudi civil defense issued a danger warning for Sharurah governorate in Najran province, which borders Yemen.



The attacks came as the coalition launched a wave of strikes on Wednesday against Houthi drone and missile capabilities in Yemen.