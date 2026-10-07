RIYADH: Saudi air defenses shot down a Houthi ballistic missile north of Riyadh, the coalition to support Yemen’s sovereignty said early Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesperson, said on X that the launch platform was being tracked by the Coalition’s intelligence system in the skies above Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

Separately, three people were hurt Monday night after airports in Najran and Jazan were targeted by the Iran-backed group.

An earlier missile targeting Khamis Mushait was also stopped by coalition forces.

At a cabinet session on Tuesday, Saudi ministers accused the rebels of choosing military escalation over peace, and announced the Kingdom’s backing for Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and internationally recognized government, backing efforts to restore state institutions.