RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and 15 other countries welcomed sanctions imposed this week by the UK and Australia on companies involved in the construction of illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.

The nations’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Thursday that they “express support for all efforts to ensure accountability, including through appropriate international measures and the imposition of sanctions on entities and individuals responsible for settlement activities, including the E1 settlement plan, as well as those that support, facilitate or implement settlement expansion and annexation policies.”

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, the UAE, Niger, Palestine, Libya, the Maldives, Turkiye, Kuwait, Algeria, Somalia and Oman also voiced support for the sanctions imposed by the UK against Tzav 9, an Israeli organization that obstructs the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

They said they hoped the sanctions, announced by the UK and Australia on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, would encourage more members of the international community to follow suit, the Saudi Press Agency reported. British authorities sanctioned eight businesses involved with settlement-expansion projects, while their Australian counterparts sanctioned three individuals and four organizations.

The ministers reiterated their call for Israel to halt all action related to settlement activities and any other measures designed to alter the geographic and demographic character of occupied Palestinian territories.

They also condemned the Israeli military escalation in Gaza and called for the full and immediate implementation of US President Donald Trump’s UN-endorsed Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, to ensure security and stability, address the humanitarian situation in the territory, and facilitate reconstruction and recovery.

They said a just and lasting peace could only be achieved through a two-state solution that establishes a viable Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international law and UN resolutions.

They highlighted the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion from July 19, 2024, which obliges all states not to recognize Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory, and to withhold any assistance that might help maintain it.