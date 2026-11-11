RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s interior minister urged Gulf states on Wednesday to move beyond reacting to security incidents and prepare for adversity in advance, saying any threat to a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council was a threat to the entire bloc.

Speaking at the GCC interior ministers’ 43rd meeting in Bahrain, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif called for comprehensive plans and closer coordination to address challenges arising from regional and international developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The security of the six-nation bloc is indivisible, he said, stressing the need to strengthen joint efforts to protect its countries and communities.

The prince also condemned what he described as the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s targeting of civilians and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, as well as attacks on Islam’s two holiest mosques.

Such attacks could not be justified under any pretext, he said, citing threats to civilian lives and to security and stability in Yemen and the wider region.

Bahrain’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa chaired the meeting, at which ministers discussed measures to advance security cooperation among member states.

Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen Gulf security cooperation were guided by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also thanked Bahrain’s leadership for hosting the meeting and the GCC’s Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi for coordinating its preparations.

Saudi Arabia will host the ministers’ 44th meeting.