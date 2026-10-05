RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday strongly condemned continued Iran-backed Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian and economic infrastructure in the Kingdom, as well as repeated attacks on Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and other Saudi cities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned attacks targeting Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab strait.

“The Kingdom affirms that since the Houthi terrorist militia’s coup against the legitimate Yemeni government in 2014, it has exerted diligent and continuous efforts to support efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen,” the ministry said.

“However, the Houthi terrorist militia, continuing its rejection of peace, has chosen instead to escalate its military operations, dragging Yemen and its brotherly people into further humanitarian and economic suffering in service of foreign agendas.”

The ministry said Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its right to defend its territory, resources and sovereignty and protect the safety of its citizens and residents, taking all necessary measures to safeguard its security in accordance with international law.

It also reiterated the Kingdom’s full political and military support for the Presidential Leadership Council, the Yemeni government and the Yemeni people in efforts to end the Houthi coup and restore state institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community, particularly the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities and implement relevant Security Council resolutions.

It also urged the international community to provide full support to the legitimate Yemeni government in confronting the Houthis and ending threats posed by the group to Yemen, the region and the wider world.