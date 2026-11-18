RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned “in the strongest terms” Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as an attack on a UAE oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Kingdom said it totally rejected Iran’s continued aggression against neighboring countries and its threats to freedom of navigation and trade routes.

It renewed its call for an end to all attacks and for respect for international law and the principles of good neighborliness. The ministry also urged that diplomatic efforts be given a chance to achieve peace and resolve the crisis through negotiations, to preserve the security and stability of the region and its peoples.

Kuwait and Bahrain both intercepted Iranian aerial attacks early on Wednesday. Iran’s army said its drones had targeted US air defense systems at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

UAE state oil firm ADNOC said a crew member was missing and 11 were injured after one of its tankers was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night.