RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Wednesday the occupying authorities in Israel for their ongoing blatant violations in the Syrian Arab Republic and the wider region.

The ministry denounced the Israeli military incursions into the rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa governorates, in the southern region of Syria, on Tuesday.

“Saudi Arabia expresses its categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation forces’ intimidation of peaceful civilians and violations of international laws and norms,” the statement said.

The ministry emphasized the need to stop Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty and to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement to maintain security and stability in the region.

“The Kingdom also reiterates its support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it added.

Israel has expanded its military presence in southern Syria since the fall of former President Bashar Assad and his regime in December 2024, with Israeli forces entering the UN buffer zone and advancing into other parts of the southern region. The new authorities in Damascus have repeatedly demanded that they withdraw, condemning the incursions as violations of Syrian sovereignty and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.