RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expressed its condolences to Turkiye after four military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in the eastern province of Malatya.

In a statement posted on X, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Kingdom’s “sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy” to the families of those who died and to the government and people of Turkiye.

The Kingdom also expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and with the Turkish government and people.

Turkiye’s defense ministry said on Thursday that four personnel were killed when an S-70 helicopter crashed in Malatya. The wreckage was located and search-and-rescue operations were launched immediately after the crash, the ministry added.